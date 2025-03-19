University of California system implements hiring freeze amid threats to budget

The Brief UC President Michael Drake has implemented a hiring freeze to help with the threat of budget cuts from the state and federal governments. It's unclear how long the hiring freeze will last for.



Amid concerns about funding at both the federal and state levels, UC President Michael Drake announced Wednesday that they will implement a systemwide hiring freeze.

What we know:

He said the hiring freeze will help the university manage costs and conserve funds.

Drake said the hiring freeze is one of several steps the university is taking to financially protect itself.

Other steps include directing every UC location, including the Office of the President, to prepare financial strategies and workforce management plans that address any potential shortfalls, and directing all UC locations to implement cost-saving measures, such as delaying maintenance and reducing business travel where possible.

What we don't know:

It's unclear how long the hiring freeze will last for.

What they're saying:

Drake released a statement saying in part, "Over the last few months, the new administration in Washington, D.C., has announced a number of executive orders and proposed policy changes, including ones that threaten funding for lifesaving research, patient care, and education support. These actions affect colleges and universities across the country. Additionally, the 2025-26 California state budget calls for a substantial cut to the University’s budget. As one of the most innovative, research-focused public institutions in the nation, these proposed changes would have a particularly profound impact on the University of California. UC leaders and I are advocating strongly for and collaborating with state and federal elected officials on the University’s mission and priorities, alongside our higher education partners across the nation."

SUGGESTED: Trump admin pauses $175M in federal funding to UPenn over inclusion of trans athletes in women’s sports

He added that any action implemented will only be taken after serious and deliberative consideration.