UC Berkeley student detained after alleged threats trigger shelter-in-place

A UC Berkeley student on Thursday was detained after they allegedly made threats that triggered a campus-wide shelter in place, a source told KTVU.

The source said the student had been placed on interim suspension. It remains unclear why the student was placed on suspension.

The student was taken in for a psychiatric evaluation, but is still the subject of an arrest warrant.

UC Berkeley police lifted the shelter in place order around 1:40 p.m. after a search for the student.

"Police are actively looking for a person who may want to harm specific individuals," UC Berkeley police tweeted earlier in the day. "There is NOT an active shooter on campus."

Students and staff were told to go inside and move away from doors and windows at 9:30 a.m. All buildings were closed and in-person classes canceled for the day. Some classes will go remote.

Cal senior Carter Gache said the situation was "certainly worrisome and frankly, disheartening."

Neighboring Berkeley Unified schools were placed on a "soft lockdown" out of an abundance of caution, the school district superintendent said.

"Staff have been alerted and administrators will be vigilant throughout the day," Superintendent Brent Stephens said,

Officers were seen sweeping the UC Berkeley Student Union building where they’re looking for a person who made a "credible threat," which came via email.

The student allegedly made threats against faculty at the Student Learning Center, the student-run newspaper The Daily Californian reported.

A loudspeaker on Sproul Plaza advised students to move inside and away from any doors and windows.

SkyFox flew overhead and did not see many police officers outside on campus.

UC Berkeley shuttles also were suspended temporarily.