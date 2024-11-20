Uber launches 'XXL' airport-only service worldwide

The Brief Uber has launched a new airport-only fare option called UberXXL. The new service guarantees rides with more trunk space for extra luggage. UberXXL is available at 60 airports worldwide, including Los Angeles, Long Beach, and Orange County.



If you've ever wished you had more space for your luggage and all those extra gifts taking up space in your Uber, the company has some good news for you.

Meet UberXXL - Uber's newest airport-only service that gives riders access to more trunk space - perfect for all your extra baggage this holiday season.

UberXXL is available now for rides to and from more than 60 airports worldwide, including 40 in the U.S.

California airports offering UberXXL service are: LAX (Los Angeles), LGB (Long Beach), SNA (John Wayne Airport), PSP (Palm Springs), and SFO (San Francisco).

Officials said UberXXL will cost somewhere in between the price point of UberXL and Uber Black. Riders will receive upfront pricing in the app before requesting a trip.

Other expanded offerings for holiday travelers include "Uber Reserve," which makes it easy to schedule your airport ride with features made for travel planning, and "Multi stop," which allows riders to add multiple stops when reserving a ride.

You can see more of Uber's latest new offerings by tapping or clicking here.