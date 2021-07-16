U-Haul truck possibly carrying chlorine burst into flames, prompts evacuation at a nearby Costco
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A U-Haul truck carrying about 600 pounds of chlorine powder caught fire in the parking lot of a Signal Hills Costco, prompting an precautionary evacuation of the building.
Video shows heavy smoke coming out of the burning U-Haul truck.
The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a call in the 2200 block of Willow Street a little before 2 p.m. Officials called the fire a hazmat incident due to the U-Haul truck possibly having chlorine inside the vehicle.
The possible chlorine concern prompted an evacuation at a nearby Costco.
No one was hurt in the fire, firefighters say. Around 5 p.m. LA County Fire wrote in a statement online, "Throughout the incident, we have monitored the air in the parking lot and surrounding areas. We have detected no harmful particles other than the ordinary products of combustion."
