Two SoCal theme parks closed for the day due to heavy rain

A heavy rainstorm caused the closure of two Southern California theme parks.

Six Flags Magic Mountain and Knott’s Berry Farm announced Thursday that their parks will be closed for the rest of the day.

Magic Mountain was also closed Wednesday due to weather.

Knott’s Berry Farm closed at 1 p.m. Thursday; the California Marketplace will remain open till 7 p.m.

A strong winter storm brought rain and snow into Southern California this week. The heavy rain on Thursday caused multiple mud and rock slides, flooding and prompted the closure of several roads and highways.

The rain is anticipated to taper off in the afternoon, giving way to a dry but cool weekend.

A winter storm warning will be in effect until 8 p.m. Thursday in the Los Angeles County mountains, excluding the Santa Monica range. The National Weather Service said 1 to 3 feet of snow was expected to accumulate above 5,000 feet, with "light snow" falling at lower elevations. Winds were also gusting in the area, with the NWS saying 45 to 50 mph sustained winds were anticipated, with higher-elevation gusts of up to 60 mph.

