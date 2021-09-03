Two people, including child, shot in Long Beach; suspect on the run

article

A double shooting in Long Beach is under investigation as the suspect(s) remains on the run late Friday night.

The Long Beach Police Department responded to a parking lot near the intersection of Orange Avenue and Market Street.

A man and a boy were both taken to the hospital. Officials did not specify the severity of their injuries.

The suspect(s) has not been identified as of late Friday night.

