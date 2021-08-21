Two members of youth group in Venice become ill from illegal substance

Two members of a youth group were hospitalized Saturday when they suddenly became ill from an illegal substance.

The two patients, possibly teens, either came into contact with or used the undetermined substance and were stricken just before 3 p.m. at 1 E. Venice Blvd., near Ocean Front Walk, said the Los Angeles Fire Department's Brian Humphrey.

One patient was not breathing and did not have a pulse when paramedics arrived, and was in grave condition while taken to the hospital with advanced life support, Humphrey said. The other had an "altered level of consciousness," he said, and was in serious condition.

The two patients "became suddenly ill following suspected use or contact with a still undetermined illicit substance," Humphrey said.

The patients' genders, the group with which they are affiliated and the exact circumstances of their exposure were not immediately available.

