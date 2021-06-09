Two killed in fiery multi-vehicle crash in Palmdale

Two people were killed Wednesday in a fiery, multi-vehicle crash in Palmdale and authorities are working to determine whether street racing played a factor in the collision.

The crash was reported around 12:30 a.m. at 11th Street West and Rancho Vista Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

A vehicle caught fire and sparked a vegetation fire, which was extinguished by firefighters, the fire department reported.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Information was not immediately available on the identities of the fatally injured people.

The circumstances of the crash were under investigation.

Advertisement

CNS contributed to this report.