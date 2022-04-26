Two juveniles rob boy who fought back, stabbing one of the suspects, deputies say

Two juveniles confronted a boy in Newhall Tuesday morning and robbed him, but deputies say that the boy fought back and ended up stabbing one of the suspects.

According to the Santa Clarita Sheriff's Station, around 8:15 a.m., deputies responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call in the 24900 block of Newhall Avenue near the "Boys & Girls Club."

Deputies arrived at the scene and detained a potential suspect suffering from several stab wounds.

Deputies learned that two males juveniles confronted the victim, who is also a male juvenile, and forcefully took a piece of jewelry from him. A brief struggle ensued in which the victim brandished a knife, used to assault one of the suspects. One suspect was transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries, but in stable condition.

Deputies searched the area for the victim and a person of interest who fled prior to when deputies arrived. During the search, Hart High School and Placerita Jr. High School were placed on a "soft" lockdown as a precaution. The area was cleared by deputies and a victim was located, however, a person of interest remains outstanding at this time.

No description of the person of interest was released.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Anyone with information regarding this incident was asked to contact the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station at 661-260-4000.

