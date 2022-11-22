Two arrested after being caught on video killing, mutilating stray cat in Pomona

Two people were arrested after they were caught on surveillance video killing a stray cat in the parking lot of a Pomona business.

On Nov. 15 around 9:40 p.m., two men stop their vehicle in front of CFR Patio at 560 Union Avenue and shoot one of the cats in the parking lot… killing it.

The pair then jump over the fence and walk to the animal, which had stopped flailing by then. One of the men take out some kind of sharp object and proceeds to cut it open, while the other one seems to use his cellphone to record it.

After sometime with the cat, the two men walk away.

Store owners found the mutilated animal the next morning and called Pomona Police and the Inland Valley Humane Society.

On Nov. 22, Pomona Police said two arrests were made. Their identities have not been released.