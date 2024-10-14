Trump was not in danger, feds say after man arrested on gun charges outside Coachella rally

The investigation continues Monday after a man was arrested on gun charges over the weekend outside a rally in Coachella for former President Donald Trump.

The suspect, 49-year-old Vem Miller of Las Vegas, was arrested after he was found in possession of a shotgun, loaded handgun, ammunition, and several fake passports in his vehicle at a security checkpoint.

Miller was driving an unregistered black SUV with a "homemade" license plate, Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco said during a press conference Sunday.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Possible third Trump assassination attempt thwarted in Coachella, Riverside County sheriff says

Miller allegedly claimed to be a journalist but it was unclear if he had the proper credentials.

"The license plate was what we in law enforcement would recognize as one that is homemade and indicative of a group of individuals that claim to be ‘sovereign citizens,'" Bianco said. "We, and assuming the deputy, assumes that he [Miller] was part of that identifying group."

The man was arrested on suspicion of possessing a loaded firearm and possession of a high-capacity magazine, the department said.

"This incident did not impact the safety of former President Trump or attendees of the event," a statement from the Trump campaign Saturday read. Trump had not yet arrived at the rally at the time of the incident.

"The U.S. Attorney’s Office, U.S. Secret Service, and FBI extend their gratitude to the deputies and local partners who helped ensure the safety of last night’s events."

Bianco declined to speculate about the suspect’s motives or frame of mind. However, the sheriff said his deputies "probably stopped another [Trump] assassination attempt."

RELATED COVERAGE: Vem Miller: What we know about the man arrested near Trump's rally

Miler was released the same day on $5,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 2, 2025.

Miller told the Los Angeles Times on Monday he brought his two guns to the rally for self-protection following reported death threats. He added he is a Trump supporter and had no intentions to hurt the former president.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.