Trump signs order increasing national park fees for foreign tourists

President Donald Trump on Thursday signed an Executive Order increasing fees for foreign tourists visiting national parks.

What we know:

In a statement, the White House said the move aims to "improve services, access, and affordability for Americans."

The order directs the Secretary of the Interior to increase fees only for foreign visitors, while keeping the price the same for Americans.

The White House said by increasing fees for foreign visitors, it would make national parks more "affordable and enjoyable for American families." The order also gives US residents priority access to any permitting or reservation systems.

"The increased fee revenue from foreign tourists will raise hundreds of millions for conservation projects that improve our national parks. Charging higher entrance fees to foreign tourists is a common policy at national parks throughout the world that supports both conservation and affordable access for residents. Increasing entry fees at national parks for foreign visitors will fuel investment in our national parks, reduce the maintenance backlog, construct critical infrastructure improvements, and support conservation projects that improve our majestic national parks. Increasing fees for foreign visitors will also ensure fairness. American citizens fund national parks and public lands with their tax dollars, yet they are currently charged the same rate as foreign visitors who do not pay taxes, meaning that American citizens pay more to see their own national treasures than foreign visitors do," the White House wrote in a press release.

It's unclear by how much the fees will increase and when the price hike will take effect.

National Park workers laid off

Dig deeper:

In February, the Trump administration fired thousands of National Park Service employees as part of a program to eliminate thousands of federal jobs.

The employees who were let go maintained and cleaned the parks, educated visitors and performed other functions.

The layoffs raised concern over the park's ability to serve visitors. Many park advocates said the permanent staff cuts would leave hundreds of national parks understaffed, faced with tough decisions about operating hours, public safety and resource protection.