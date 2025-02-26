Thousands of National Park, Forest Service employees laid off amid Trump, Elon Musk's budget cuts

The Brief Thousands of National Park Service and U.S. Forest Service employees are being laid off as part of a federal workforce downsizing plan by President Trump and Elon Musk. The layoffs have sparked outrage on social media, with concerns about the impact on park operations and visitor safety. Despite the administration citing national debt as the reason, public pressure has led to some terminations being reversed.



Thousands of National Park Service (NPS) and U.S. Forest Service employees are losing their jobs, with approximately 4,400 workers laid off nationwide. The newest hires are the first to be affected, as part of a plan by President Trump and Elon Musk to downsize the federal workforce. For many employees, the news came abruptly.

"I got a missed call from an unknown number, and I just knew in my gut... oh no, this is it," said Elizabeth Crandall, one of the affected workers.

Another park employee described the experience as "a big slap in the face to be let go."

Harley Monteiro, a seasonal park ranger who has worked at several national parks, including Yellowstone, warns that the staff cuts will have far-reaching consequences.

"Every single one of these employees that were lost brought something valuable to the table," Monteiro said.

With fewer rangers, critical park operations—including maintenance, wildfire prevention, and visitor safety—are now at risk.

"Some of these employees were the only EMTs for the entire park, responsible for medical response in case of an emergency while someone's trying to enjoy the outdoors," Monteiro explained. "Some of these parks are in incredibly rural places... without them, visitors are left vulnerable."

Outrage over the layoffs has spread across social media. One user wrote: "In the midst of a historic fire season, catastrophic droughts, and ecosystems on the brink, the U.S. government has decided to lay off thousands of fire, forestry, and conservation stewards."

Another TikTok user warned, "And remember, kids, the next time the government tells you they won't do that... oh yes, they would!!"

Roxanne Hoge, chairman of the Los Angeles County Republican Party, acknowledges the hardships but insists the layoffs are necessary due to the nation's growing debt.

"This is unsustainable; we can't keep going," Hoge stated. "I think America at large has a hugely unsustainable spending problem, and yes, it's going to be very painful and sad, but we have to remember why we're doing this."

The U.S. is currently facing a $36.2 trillion national debt, which the administration cites as the driving force behind the workforce reductions.

Despite the cuts, growing public pressure has led to some planned terminations being reversed, and advocates continue to push for reinstating many of the laid-off employees. Monteiro urges the public to recognize the value of these workers.

"We do these jobs for you, the American public. We're here to serve you. We devote our lives to protecting your public land and fostering your experiences in these beautiful places, and we can't let them take that away from us."