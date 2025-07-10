Trump administration sues California over egg prices

The Brief The U.S. Department of Justice has sued California, Governor Gavin Newsom, and other state officials over state laws regarding egg and poultry production. The Trump administration alleges these laws impose burdensome regulations that illegally raise egg prices for consumers nationwide. The DOJ contends California's laws violate the federal Egg Products Inspection Act, which preempts state laws that add regulatory hurdles.



The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) filed a lawsuit on Wednesday in Los Angeles against California, Governor Gavin Newsom, and other state officials.

The Trump administration claims California's laws on egg and poultry production impose burdensome regulations that violate federal law and lead to higher egg prices for consumers nationwide.

What we know:

The lawsuit, filed by the DOJ, challenges California's laws and regulations concerning the production of eggs and poultry products.

The federal government contends these state requirements hinder farmers nationally from using common agricultural methods, which, in turn, drives up egg prices for American consumers.

SUGGESTED: Title IX: Trump administration suing California over transgender athlete policies

According to the complaint, California's regulations conflict with the federal Egg Products Inspection Act.

This act establishes standards for the labeling and packaging of eggs and egg products and preempts state laws that attempt to add further regulatory hurdles.

What they're saying:

Attorney General Pam Bondi issued a statement, asserting, "Americans across the country have suffered the consequences of liberal policies causing massive inflation for everyday items like eggs." She added, "Under President Trump's leadership, we will use the full extent of federal law to ensure that American families are free from oppressive regulatory burdens and restore American prosperity."

SUGGESTED: Trump admin sues California over transgender athlete policies

Assistant Attorney General Brett Shumate echoed these sentiments, stating, "Bureaucratic red tape and unnecessary regulations implemented by the state of California have made the cost of everyday goods, like eggs, less affordable for Americans." Shumate emphasized, "This Department of Justice will work to free consumers from this regulatory burden and bring economic prosperity to families."

State officials were not immediately available for comment regarding the lawsuit.

The backstory:

This lawsuit aligns with a broader initiative from the Trump administration.

On the first day of his second term, President Trump directed federal agencies to work towards ending what he termed the "crushing regulatory burden" that Americans were facing due to rising costs of everyday items.

SUGGESTED: LA sues Trump admin over ICE raids, joining lawsuit against Krisi Noem and DHS

The DOJ's news release characterized Wednesday's lawsuit as the latest action by the federal government aimed at "seeking to protect American consumers from predatory commercial practices and regulatory burdens."

The Source: This report is based on a lawsuit filed by the U.S. Department of Justice against the state of California, Governor Gavin Newsom, and other state officials. Information regarding the federal government's allegations, including contentions about California's laws violating the Egg Products Inspection Act and the impact on egg prices, is directly sourced from the complaint and statements made by Attorney General Pam Bondi and Assistant Attorney General Brett Shumate. The DOJ's broader policy context is derived from a news release issued by the department.



