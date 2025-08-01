Trump administration cuts UCLA research grants

The Brief The Trump administration has frozen $200 million in federal research funding to UCLA, accusing the university of failing to address antisemitism. The action follows months of student complaints and campus protests that escalated after the Hamas attack on Israel and the war in Gaza. UCLA's chancellor has condemned the funding cut as a loss for national research, while a faculty group called it a political move to punish supporters of Palestinian freedom.



The backstory:

Following the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel, many UCLA students complained of antisemitic incidents on campus. These complaints grew during Israel's subsequent war in Gaza and escalated during campus protests that began in May of last year.

What they're saying:

UCLA chancellor Julio Frenk issued a campus-wide message criticizing the decision.

"This is not only a loss to the researchers who rely on critical grants," he said. "It is a loss for Americans across the nation whose work, health, and future depend on the groundbreaking work we do."

In a statement, Faculty for Justice in Palestine at UCLA rejected the administration's rationale.

"We reject this cynical weaponization of antisemitism, and the misinformation campaign spinning calls for Palestinian freedom as antisemitic," the group said. "We must name this for what it is: a thinly-veiled attempt to punish supporters of Palestinian freedom, and to advance the long-standing conservative goal of dismantling higher education."

What we know:

President Trump and Attorney General Pam Bondi had stated earlier in the week that the university would face consequences for its treatment of Jewish and Israeli students, which they have now acted upon by freezing the research funds.

