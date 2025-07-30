UCLA reaches $6 million settlement with Jewish students

The Brief UCLA has agreed to a $6.13 million settlement to resolve a lawsuit alleging it allowed pro-Palestinian demonstrators to create a "Jew Exclusion Zone" on campus. The U.S. Department of Justice separately determined that UCLA violated the civil rights of Jewish and Israeli students by failing to address "severe, pervasive and objectively offensive harassment." The lawsuit's plaintiffs, attorneys, and the Jewish Federation of Los Angeles have welcomed the settlement as a step toward ensuring safety and combating antisemitism on campus.



UCLA has agreed to a $6.13 million settlement to resolve a lawsuit alleging the university allowed pro-Palestinian demonstrations to prevent Jewish students and faculty from accessing parts of campus.

What we know:

The lawsuit, which was filed in June 2024 by two law students and an undergraduate, alleged that UCLA allowed a pro-Palestinian encampment to be established, which forcibly kept Jewish students and faculty from accessing critical parts of campus. The university allegedly reinforced these zones and instructed security staff to discourage unapproved students from crossing them.

The settlement funds will be used for damages to the plaintiffs, $2.33 million in charitable contributions to eight organizations that support the Jewish community, and attorneys' fees and costs.

RELATED: UCLA students sue CHP, LAPD over alleged violence at campus pro-Palestine protests

Additionally, UCLA has agreed to a permanent court order that prevents it from facilitating efforts to exclude Jewish students and faculty from campus. This settlement is awaiting approval by U.S. District Judge Mark Scarsi.

In a separate action, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced its finding that UCLA violated the rights of Jewish and Israeli students by not "adequately respond[ing] to complaints of severe, pervasive and objectively offensive harassment and abuse" between October 7, 2023, and the present. U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi stated the DOJ will "force UCLA to pay a heavy price," but the specific amount is still unclear.

The lawsuit alleged that activists, many of them masked, used checkpoints, wristbands, and barriers to prevent Jewish students from passing through the encampment.

RELATED: Jewish UCLA student said protesters blocked him from walking to class

The suit contends that the administration was aware of these practices for a week but chose to let them persist. This lawsuit and settlement come nearly a year after Judge Mark Scarsi ordered UCLA to stop assisting "antisemitic agitators" who created a "Jew Exclusion Zone" on campus.

Police eventually dismantled the UCLA encampment in an overnight operation, leading to more than 200 arrests.

What they're saying:

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi issued a statement, saying, "Our investigation into the University of California system has found concerning evidence of systemic anti-Semitism at UCLA that demands severe accountability from the institution. This disgusting breach of civil rights against students will not stand: DOJ will force UCLA to pay a heavy price for putting Jewish Americans at risk and continue our ongoing investigations into other campuses in the UC system."

RELATED: Judge rules UCLA can't allow pro-Palestine protesters to bar Jewish students from campus

In a joint statement from the parties involved in the settlement, they said, "We are pleased with the terms of today's settlement. The injunction and other terms UCLA has agreed to demonstrate real progress in the fight against antisemitism."

UC Board of Regents Chair Janet Reilly acknowledged the university's shortcomings, stating, "Antisemitism, harassment, and other forms of intimidation are antithetical to our values and have no place at the University of California. We have been clear about where we have fallen short, and we are committed to doing better moving forward."

Yitzchok Frankel, a recent UCLA law graduate and a plaintiff, expressed his relief with the settlement, saying, "When antisemites were terrorizing Jews and excluding them from campus, UCLA chose to protect the thugs and help keep Jews out. That was shameful, and it is sad that my own school defended those actions for more than a year. But today's court judgment brings justice back to our campus and ensures Jews will be safe and be treated equally once again."

RELATED: UCLA commencement ceremony held with no drama amid protest concerns, tension in Gaza

Plaintiff attorney Mark Rienzi commented on the broader implications of the settlement: "Campus administrators across the country willingly bent the knee to antisemites during the encampments. They are now on notice: treating Jews like second-class citizens is wrong, illegal, and very costly."

The Jewish Federation of Los Angeles also welcomed the settlement, stating, "Our Jewish students, like all students, must be protected and able to learn in a secure environment, free from harassment, bullying, and hate. We also commend those Jewish students who bravely came forward to protect their civil rights. While no settlement can erase the sense of isolation and fear that so many Jewish students continue to feel, this settlement clearly affirms: antisemitism has no place at UCLA or on any campus."

What's next:

The DOJ is expected to hold settlement talks with UCLA regarding the "heavy price" the university will face for violating the rights of Jewish and Israeli students. If an agreement cannot be reached, a federal lawsuit could follow.

The settlement agreement from the private lawsuit is awaiting approval from U.S. District Judge Mark Scarsi.