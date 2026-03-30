Troubling conditions along LA River near Griffith Park raising safety concerns

The Brief Residents and advocates warn of worsening conditions along the Los Angeles River near Griffith Park, including gang activity, drug use, and growing homeless encampments. People living in the area describe long-term habitation and mixed responses to services, while some trail users say they have grown accustomed to the situation. City Councilmember Nithya Raman says efforts are underway to address homelessness and safety, though challenges remain due to the area’s terrain and conditions.



Residents and advocates are raising alarms about worsening conditions along the Los Angeles River near Griffith Park, where reports of gang activity, open drug use, and expanding homeless encampments are drawing renewed concern.

An exclusive look by FOX 11 found people living in makeshift shelters, tents, and even storm drains just steps from a popular recreational trail.

Evidence of drug use and other illegal activity is visible throughout the area. Used needles, drug paraphernalia, and what appear to be stolen items can be found scattered near encampments tucked out of sight.

"The gang members, they carry backpacks with tools, ghost guns … dangerous, very," said Cameron Flanagan, a clinical therapist and homeless advocate.

Dozens of people are believed to be living in the area, some for years. One man said he has lived along the river for 13 years. Another woman, who identified herself as Sarah, said she has been in the area on and off for more than a decade.

When asked about available services, Sarah said she has been offered housing but chooses not to stay.

"I did. It’s just not for me. I always just come back out to this. I just like it," she said.

Flanagan described the area as a refuge for people who feel disconnected from traditional systems.

"It’s sort of a place for people who have been forgotten or want to be forgotten," he said.

Despite the visible conditions, some people using the nearby trail say they have grown accustomed to the situation.

"You get used to it for sure. It’s like seeing a goose or something else," one cyclist said.

Others declined to comment when asked about the encampments.

Flanagan said many choose to ignore the problem.

"They put on the blinders. They look on their phones, focus on their workout … they don’t want to deal with it because homelessness is everywhere," he said.

In a statement to FOX 11, Los Angeles City Councilmember and mayoral candidate Nithya Raman said her office is working to address both homelessness and public safety concerns along the river.

"Residents deserve to feel safe, and we take these reports extremely seriously," Raman said.

She noted that since taking office, Council District 4 has secured two encampment resolution grants from Gov. Gavin Newsom. In 2021, those funds helped move 64 people living along the river — primarily near Los Feliz and Griffith Park — into stable housing.

A second $4 million grant was awarded last year, with efforts ongoing to connect more people with services and housing, according to her office.

Raman acknowledged the unique challenges of the area, citing steep concrete embankments, culverts, and hard-to-reach locations that complicate outreach and enforcement efforts.

"The only lasting solution is to bring people inside, and we are pursuing that solution with urgency," she said.