Anti-ICE activists rally in downtown LA after federal search warrants target organizers

The Brief Activists from Ventura and Los Angeles rallied in downtown Los Angeles to protest what they call federal persecution of anti-ICE organizers, including Leo Martinez. DHS said federal agents executed search warrants tied to an ongoing investigation involving individuals associated with an anti-ICE organization. Activists said the raids are meant to intimidate organizers, but they plan to continue documenting enforcement actions and sharing videos online.



Activists from Ventura joined Los Angeles partners in downtown Los Angeles for a loud rally.

They are calling for an end to "the federal persecution of prominent anti-ICE activists, including Leo Martinez, from the VCDefense Group."

Wednesday, his home was one of four targets for federal search warrants, according to DHS.

Last October, there was an angry reaction to video of federal agents ramming Martinez’s vehicle with their SUV. He was arrested for alleged assault but has yet to be charged, according to his attorneys.

Activists say the raids and search warrants are part of a pattern of intimidation targeting organizers, which they add "will not work." They pledge to continue their efforts, including documenting raids and posting videos on Instagram and other social media outlets.

DHS issued the following statement in response to the harassment allegations shared by Southern California activists:

"On May 13, HSI executed several search warrants on individuals associated with an anti-ICE organization. Several members of this organization have been previously arrested for ambushing federal law enforcement and destruction of government property. Several items were seized as part of the search warrants.

"This remains an ongoing investigation. To protect its integrity, we are unable to provide additional details at this time.

"Under President Trump, if you assault law enforcement officers, you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."