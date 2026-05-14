Manhattan Beach therapist accused of recording children in office bathroom, federal prosecutors say

The Brief A Manhattan Beach therapist is facing federal child pornography charges after investigators accused him of secretly recording young girls inside a clinic bathroom. Federal prosecutors say the FBI recovered at least 11 videos involving eight children between the ages of 8 and 12, and investigators believe there could be more victims. Prosecutors also allege the therapist purchased child sexual abuse material on dark web websites and could face up to 30 years in federal prison.



A Manhattan Beach therapist who worked with children is facing federal child pornography charges after investigators accused him of secretly recording young girls inside a bathroom at the clinic where he worked.

Federal prosecutors say there are at least eight known child victims, ranging in age from 8 to 12 years old, and investigators fear there could be more.

According to a newly unsealed federal criminal complaint, 30-year-old Joseph Toews allegedly hid cameras inside a bathroom at the Neuro Wellness Spa along Sepulveda Boulevard, where he worked as an associate marriage and family therapist. Prosecutors say some of the alleged victims may have been his own patients.

"That stall that was used for these videos was in his place of work, where he worked in therapy," said Clifford Mpare, an assistant U.S. attorney with the Central District of California.

Federal investigators say the FBI recovered at least 11 videos involving eight different children.

"FBI and their diligent searching were able to find at least 11 different videos of eight different young children in the bathroom stall with various portions of themselves exposed or able to be seen," Mpare said.

Investigators say the recordings were discovered during an FBI raid at the building just weeks ago. Exclusive photos shared with FOX 11 show agents searching the office.

"I saw about 10 different officers. They brought in a dog. I had no idea what was going on," said Tabitha Fowler, who works in the same building.

Federal prosecutors also accuse Toews of purchasing child sexual abuse material through dark web websites using Bitcoin. According to investigators, forensic analysis of his electronic devices allegedly uncovered additional explicit videos involving minors.

"Your therapist is one of the people you hope to confide in more than almost anyone," Mpare said. "To use that position to exploit young children for personal gain is just horrific."

Workers and visitors inside the building described shock after learning about the allegations.

"It really creeps me out," Fowler said. "I’ve seen him in passing, but never really talked to the guy. Just sad."

"Very, very disgusting that someone would do something like that," said an anonymous clinic visitor.

"I hope he goes to prison for what he did," another worker told FOX 11.

Toews is expected to formally plead guilty in the coming weeks and could face up to 30 years in federal prison.