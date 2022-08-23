Triple digit-heat prompts heat warnings for Santa Clarita, Antelope valleys

Triple-digit heat is on tap for parts of northern Los Angeles County Tuesday, prompting warnings for residents to take precautions.

"A persistent ridge of high pressure aloft over the region will result in very warm to hot temperatures from the valleys and inland through Tuesday with some cooling on Wednesday," according to the National Weather Service.

An excessive heat warning will be in effect for the Antelope Valley from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday. Forecasters said the area could get temperatures of up to 108 degrees.

According to the NWS, the record high for Tuesday's date is 106 in Lancaster and 108 in Palmdale, so temperatures could near record levels.

A less-severe excessive heat advisory will be in effect from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. in the Santa Clarita Valley and Los Angeles County mountains.

According to the NWS, the Santa Clarita Valley could have temperatures between 100 and 102 degrees, while mountain areas could range from 98 to 102.

"Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors," forecasters advised. "Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances."

The NWS also issued its standard warnings against strenuous outdoor activity, and urged people to wear lightweight clothing and know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

