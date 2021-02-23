Train explodes after colliding with 18-wheeler in Texas

A train exploded Tuesday morning in Texas after colliding with an 18-wheeler.

The crash was reported around 6:45 a.m. CT just outside of the city of Cameron, located about 75 miles northeast of Austin. The train, which was carrying oil tankers, exploded as a result of the crash, FOX News reports.

Milam County Sheriff Chris White said the fire was "primarily petroleum" and that there were no immediate reports of chemical hazards.

Video captured by Ryan Kyburz just after 7 a.m. local time shows a fiery explosion and smoke billowing from the scene.

Both the train conductor and truck driver survived the crash without major injuries, according to KXXV-TV.

Smoke is seen billowing into the sky after a train collided with an 18-wheeler on Feb. 23, 2021 near Cameron, Texas. Credit: Ryan Kyburz via Storyful

Authorities have evacuated nearby homes and closed Highway 90 to traffic, local media reported.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.