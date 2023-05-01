Traffic impacted by train derailment in Granada Hills

A train derailment in Granada Hills is impacting traffic and some delays are reported for travelers in the area.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, one or more freight railroad cars derailed and overturned in the area near 14351 N. San Fernando Road Monday morning.

It's not known what type of cargo was being transported, but officials said no spill or fire was reported.

No one was injured.

Travelers with Metrolink can check for service impacts on the Antelope Valley line by tapping or clicking here.