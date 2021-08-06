Traffic temporarily diverted at Central Terminal Area of LAX amid police activity

article

Travelers were asked to pack their patience after traffic was temporarily diverted at the Central Terminal Area of the Los Angeles International Airport Friday morning. Officials said a suspicious vehicle prompted a security concern.

"Traffic in the Central Terminal Area is being diverted due to police activity. Please allow extra time when coming to the airport and follow direction from traffic officers," airport officials said in a tweet just before 6:45 a.m.

Video from FOX 11's LAX camera show traffic was at a complete standstill.

Traffic was reopened by 7 a.m. and passengers were asked to be "patient as LAX resumes normal operations."

No further information was immediately released.

