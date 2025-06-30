VIDEO: Tow truck crashes during botched car theft in Sherman Oaks

The Brief Home security footage shows a tow truck crashing into a parked vehicle during a car theft in Sherman Oaks. The truck the suspect attempted to steal fell off the flatbed and also crashed into the parked vehicle. The tow truck and the suspect remain at large.



Video from a Sherman Oaks neighborhood shows a tow truck crashing during a botched car theft.

What we know:

According to the LAPD, a suspect driving in an unmarked tow truck loaded someone's pickup truck onto the flatbed and attempted to take off. But they didn't get too far.

Video appears to show the tow truck sideswiping a parked vehicle. The stolen pickup truck was not properly secured on the flatbed, and the impact of the crash caused the pickup to fall off the flatbed and collide with the parked vehicle, which was also a pickup truck.

Both pickup trucks then crashed into a power pole. The tow truck kept on driving away.

The accident was caught on multiple home security cameras. The incident happened Sunday, June 29 around 9:30 a.m. in the 13000 block of Cumpston Street.

Police said both the tow truck and the driver remain at large.