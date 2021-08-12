Tow truck driver suspected in deadly hit-and-run in South LA

Police sought public help Thursday to find the hit-and-run motorist responsible for fatally injuring a pedestrian in the South Los Angeles area.

The crash occurred at about 10 p.m. Wednesday at Broadway and 54th Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The victim, in his 50s, died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County coroner's office and the LAPD. His name was withheld, pending notification of his relatives.

According to police, the man was crossing Broadway in a marked crosswalk, but was walking against a "Don't Walk" signal when he was fatally injured.

"A light-colored 'Wrecker Tow Truck’ that was traveling northbound on Broadway collided into the pedestrian and dragged him 180 feet before he was dislodged," an LAPD statement said. "The driver of the tow truck stopped briefly but fled the scene without rendering aid or identifying themselves."

A standing reward of up to $50,000 is available from the city of Los Angeles for assistance in solving a fatal hit and run.

Police released security video of the crash and urged anyone with information on the case to call the LAPD Central Traffic Division at 213-833-3713 or email 31480@lapd.online. Tipsters may also call 877-LAPD-247, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

