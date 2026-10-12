Santa Monica Library facing deep-cleaning demands after alleged discovery of E. coli, fecal matter

The Brief A local coalition hired an outside group that allegedly detected E. coli and fecal coliform on tables, keyboards, and surfaces inside the Santa Monica library. Critics and residents raised broader health concerns, alleging open drug use, illicit activity, and rule violations within the building. Santa Monica officials emphasized that 11 custodians deliver over 440 hours of cleaning weekly—backed by $500,000 in extra funding—and stated they must review the coalition's testing methodology before verifying the findings.



Calls are growing for a deep cleaning of Santa Monica’s main library after an outside organization allegedly found fecal matter and E. coli on tables, computer keyboards and other surfaces.

What they're saying:

John Alle, with the Santa Monica Coalition, hired an outside organization to collect samples inside the library. He says the results raise concerns about sanitation and safety.

"And what we found is awful," Alle said.

Dr. Houman Hemmati, a Santa Monica resident and physician, discussed the alleged findings, saying fecal coliforms and E. coli should not be present on those surfaces.

The coalition is also raising concerns about conditions inside the library, pointing to dozens of people lining up outside with blankets and suitcases when the facility opened Monday. The group alleges drug use, pornography and sexual activity inside the building.

"My colleague saw active sex in the restrooms, in the stalls," Alle said.

Hemmati criticized the city’s handling of the situation, saying Santa Monica puts "the convenience of a handful of homeless people" ahead of residents’ interests, safety and health.

Some library patrons expressed concern about the allegations, while others said they were unsure what to make of them.

Another patron said the allegations should serve as a reminder to take better care of the facility.

"Fecal matter, well, you know, I think that’s just a sign to show people that we need to take care of this library better," the patron said.

City details cleaning and security measures

Dig deeper:

Santa Monica Public Library administration says it takes safety, cleanliness and the experience of everyone using its facilities seriously. Officials also caution that individual incidents should be distinguished from broader claims about library conditions.

The city says 11 custodians — six working during the day and five at night — provide more than 440 hours of cleaning services each week.

The library also has nine full-time and five part-time Library Services Officers who monitor facilities and enforce city policies, according to the administration.

As part of the city’s Realignment Plan, the City Council approved nearly $500,000 in additional funding for custodial services, supporting the hiring of two custodial employees at the library. Additional funding also supports another full-time Library Services Officer.

The city says the custodial team will use additional funding to provide more frequent deep cleaning at all library locations and will continue identifying areas that need extra attention.

Library rules prohibit lewd conduct, open drug use, weapons and other illegal or disruptive behavior. They also prohibit bringing sleeping bags, tarps, bed rolls, pillows, mats or blankets into the library. Officials say staff can direct people to change their behavior or leave, suspend library privileges and involve law enforcement when necessary.

City has not verified testing claims

The other side:

Regarding the alleged E. coli and fecal coliform findings, city officials say they would need to review the testing methodology, laboratory, sampling procedures and results before determining what the findings establish or whether they represent conditions throughout the Main Library.

The city says it maintains regular cleaning and facility-maintenance practices and responds to areas requiring additional attention.

Officials did not confirm in the provided statement whether the city will conduct its own independent testing.

The library says its goal is to provide a safe, clean and welcoming environment for everyone and encourages people to report conditions or incidents so they can be investigated.