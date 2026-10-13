Compton family seeks answers after husky is found hanged in Lynwood alley

The Brief A Compton family is seeking answers after their husky, Rufo, was taken from their yard and found dead in a Lynwood alley. Filiberto Reyes says Rufo was killed by being hanged with a ratchet strap. Reyes hopes someone will provide information about who was responsible for Rufo’s death.



A Compton family is searching for answers after their beloved husky, Rufo, was taken from their front yard and later found dead in an alley in Lynwood.

Filiberto Reyes says he is still struggling to process the violence that took the life of a dog he considered a member of his family.

What we know:

Rufo was taken from his home in Compton on Oct. 4 and brought to an alley near Magnolia Avenue and Long Beach Boulevard in Lynwood, about a mile away, according to Reyes.

Reyes says Rufo was killed by being hanged with a ratchet strap, and his body was left hanging from the door of a nearby business.

A video showing Rufo's body began circulating online, sparking widespread outrage. Shortly afterward, another video surfaced on X that appears to show a man walking with Rufo.

What they're saying:

"Honestly, I still can't wrap my head around what happened because it's just the amount of violence to an innocent dog," Reyes said. "It's kind of hard to process."

Reyes says he never imagined Rufo could be taken and killed in such a violent way.

"It doesn't cross nobody's mind that the dog is going to get taken, murdered in the way that he got killed," he said.

The backstory:

For Reyes, Rufo was much more than a pet. He had raised the husky since he was a puppy and watched him grow up over the years.

"It's hard because I've had him for so many years. I've seen him grow up since he was a puppy," Reyes said. "I would consider him like a son. Even though I know he's not a human, he was my son."

What's next:

Reyes hopes someone will come forward with information about who was responsible for Rufo's death.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.