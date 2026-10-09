Tropical Storm Rachel to bring rain, cooler temps, coastal flooding to SoCal

The Brief Tropical Storm Rachel is bringing cool temperatures and rain this weekend to Southern California. A coastal flood warning was issued for beaches in Los Angeles and Orange counties Newport Beach has declared a local emergency, and Long Beach officials have already tagged damaged homes along the Alamitos Peninsula as high surf continues to pound the coast



After a prolonged extreme autumn heat wave, Southern California is set for a dramatic shift toward cooler temperatures, rain, and hazardous coastal flooding throughout the weekend.

What we know:

Moisture pulled northward from Tropical Storm Rachel, combined with a pair of low-pressure systems, will usher in rain alongside elevated high tides and dangerous surf across Los Angeles and Orange counties.

Coastal Flood Warnings

The National Weather Service issued coastal flood warnings through 3 p.m. Sunday for beaches in Los Angeles and Orange counties, with the greatest threat expected Sunday morning as large waves, strong winds and high tides combine.

Forecasters said damaging coastal flooding is likely along vulnerable south-facing beaches, particularly in Long Beach and Malibu, while other coastal areas could experience minor flooding and significant beach erosion.

"We're not expecting widespread freshwater flooding at this point, but some areas of minor roadway flooding is possible," according to the weather service. "The more significant impacts are likely going to come from the coastal flooding side of things, especially for south facing beaches in Los Angeles County."

Rachel is expected to track well south of Los Angeles County, but moisture drawn northward by a low-pressure system will bring periods of light to moderate rain beginning as early as Saturday evening, according to the weather service.

Along the Los Angeles County coast, high tides of 7.3 to 7.6 feet are expected each morning, with waves of 4 to 7 feet and dangerous rip currents. A high surf advisory will be in effect from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday for the Malibu coast and Los Angeles County beaches.

RELATED:

Forecasters warned that coastal flooding Sunday could be substantially worse if high tides, strong winds and large waves peak simultaneously.

The coastal flood warning could be extended beyond Sunday or replaced by a coastal flood advisory through Tuesday.

The weather service urged beachgoers to remain out of the water and warned motorists not to drive through flooded roads or around barricades.

Cooler temps move in

Temperatures will start falling Saturday as a deepening marine layer and increasing onshore winds bring relief from the heat wave. A second low-pressure system arriving late Sunday into Monday will bring some of the coolest temperatures the region has experienced in recent weeks, forecasters said.

When and where rain will fall

Timeline:

Total rainfall across Southern California is expected to range between a quarter-inch and 1 inch, with higher localized totals possible in mountain corridors like the eastern San Gabriel Mountains.

Saturday Evening: Cloud cover deepens as moisture moves into the region. Periods of light to moderate rain showers begin developing.

Sunday Morning – Afternoon (Main Peak): The highest probability of rain arrives as tropical moisture peaks. Minor roadway flooding is possible, along with a 5% to 10% chance of isolated thunderstorms in eastern LA County.

Sunday Night – Monday: A second, colder low-pressure system moves in, bringing additional scattered showers and a noticeable drop in temperatures. Isolated thunderstorms remain possible region wide on Monday.

Tuesday: Lingering showers taper off as the storm system exits to the east.

Active warnings, advisories & emergency declarations

Coastal Flood Warning (LA & Orange Counties): In effect through 3 p.m. Sunday. High risk of significant shoreline flooding, beach erosion, and damage to vulnerable coastal structures during morning high tides.

Coastal Flood Advisory (Orange County): Takes effect Sunday at 3 p.m. immediately following the warning and remains active until 2 p.m. Tuesday.

High Surf Advisory (LA County & Malibu Coast): In effect from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday. Breaking waves of 4 to 7 feet (up to 9 feet in sets along Orange County) will create dangerous rip currents and hazardous localized conditions.

Marine & Boating Advisories: Winds over coastal waters are expected to build through the weekend, reaching Small Craft Advisory thresholds and generating steep, choppy seas hazardous to small vessels.

Local Emergency Declarations:

City of Newport Beach: Declared a local emergency on Friday due to flooding on the Balboa Peninsula, enabling continuous operation of drainage pumps and construction of protective sand berms.

City of Long Beach: Crews have red-tagged two structures and yellow-tagged three along the Alamitos Peninsula, distributing over 7,600 sandbags to residents.

Rapid warm-up and offshore winds

What's next:

Drying conditions will return by Wednesday, clearing the way for a swift warming trend starting Thursday and Friday. Weather models indicate weak to moderate Santa Ana winds could develop late next week, bringing a quick return to dry, warm offshore flow.