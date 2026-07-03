210 Freeway shut down in Covina after pursuit ends in fatal shooting

The Brief A roadside assistance call on the eastbound 210 Freeway turned violent Friday morning when a driver allegedly shot a Jan's Towing employee multiple times. Following a pursuit involving California Highway Patrol, officers shot and killed the armed suspect at a Covina gas station. The tow truck driver remains in critical condition after undergoing surgery, while the 210 Freeway continues to face severe, miles-long traffic delays.



A California Highway Patrol pursuit ended in a fatal shooting at a Covina gas station early Friday morning after the suspect allegedly shot a tow truck driver who had arrived to help him on the 210 Freeway, according to authorities.

At this time, the tow truck driver is currently fighting for his life, and a major stretch of the eastbound 210 Freeway remains shut down as the investigation into the fatal shooting continues.

What we know:

The incident began just before 3 a.m. on Friday when authorities received a flurry of 911 calls reporting a fight and a man down on the right shoulder of the eastbound 210 Freeway at Grand Avenue in Glendora.

FOX 11 confirmed the situation started as a routine roadside assistance call for a driver who said he was stuck and needed gasoline.

According to police and witnesses, the driver who asked for help shot the responding tow truck driver multiple times. When CHP officers arrived at the freeway scene, they located the victim on the ground next to his tow truck.

Officers quickly spotted the suspect's white Volkswagen SUV traveling westbound on the 210 Freeway.

When they attempted a traffic stop at Grand Avenue, the suspect fled, sparking a pursuit through Glendora and Covina.

The chase came to an end at a gas station on the corner of Arrow Highway and North Citrus Avenue in Covina.

According to investigators, the suspect exited his vehicle armed with a handgun, prompting at least one CHP officer to open fire.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

A handgun was recovered near the suspect's vehicle in the parking lot. No officers were injured.

The victim, an employee of Jan's Towing, was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and underwent surgery.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released the identity of the suspect.

It's unclear what motivated the initial assault on the freeway or if the suspect and the tow truck driver had any prior interaction before the shooting took place.

What they're saying:

The shooting at the gas station woke up several local residents. One nearby neighbor described the gunfire, saying, "Because I told myself, it's not fireworks, it is one at a time. And this one was like poof, poof. And I'm like, no, this was a blind shot. This is not fireworks."

Jan's Towing released a statement on social media confirming the identity of the victim as one of their own.

"One of our Jan's Towing family members was involved in a very serious on duty incident. Right now, our hearts are with the employee, their family, our team and everyone affected. We ask that you please keep them in your thoughts and ears during this incredibly difficult time. Out of respect for the family and the ongoing law enforcement investigation, we will not be commenting further or sharing additional details at this time. Thank you for your compassion, your prayers and your understanding."

What's next:

The CHP is continuing to conduct dual investigations at both crime scenes: the initial shooting site on the 210 Freeway and the gas station in Covina.

The intersection of Arrow Highway and North Citrus Avenue is completely shut down, and the market at the gas station remains closed as a secure crime scene.

All eastbound lanes of the 210 Freeway at Grand Avenue are closed until further notice. Traffic is backed up for miles into Covina, and drivers are strongly advised to find alternate routes.