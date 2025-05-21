Tory Lanez vs. Megan Thee Stallion: Claims of evidence could spark a legal showdown

The Brief Megan Thee Stallion has broken her silence after attorneys for Tory Lanez claim he never shot her. Lanez is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence for the shooting. A Florida congresswoman has called for his release.



Megan Thee Stallion has broken her silence after a legal team representing her ex-boyfriend, Tory Lanez, said they had new evidence that supports the claim that Lanez never shot her.

What we know:

Lanez is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence after a Los Angeles jury found him guilty in the 2020 shooting of his former partner in the Hollywood Hills.

Last week, his attorneys said he was never given a fair trial and claim there’s evidence that suggests he never fired the weapon that evening.

Instead, they alleged it was Megan’s former friend, Kelsey Harris, who shot the Texas native.

"[Harris] fired at [Megan] three times. Mr. Peterson grabbed her arm and knocked it down, and the gun fired two more times. In essence, Mr. Peterson never shot anybody. Never even touched them. He never fired the gun. This statement aligns with the statement of the only non-party witness to the case, Mr. Sean Kelly, who at trial testified he saw two women fighting," claimed Lanez' attorney, Walter Roberts.

Megan Thee Stallion’s attorney, Alex Spiro, vehemently denied this in a statement to XXL Magazine.

"Tory Lanez was tried and convicted by a jury of his peers and his case was properly adjudicated through the court system. This is not a political matter — this is a case of a violent assault that was resolved in the court of law," the New York attorney’s statement read.

Lanez continues to recover at a Bakersfield hospital after he was stabbed by an inmate 14 times. Following the incident, his legal team asked California Gov. Gavin Newsom to step in so he can return home.

What they're saying:

Nearly a week later, Megan the Stallion called Lanez a "demon" in a TikTok post.

"At what point are yall gonna stop making me have to relive being shot BY TORY!? At what point are Tory and yall FANS gonna stop lying? Like how much is the check to keep harassing me?," she wrote.

"He [didn’t’] dare to get on that stand and deny he shot me and that was his choice because he knows he did that sh--," the post reads. "Facts are facts."

During last week’s press conference, Diana London, the CEO of the Secret Weapon Agency, said she believes in his innocence.

"As a woman who has worked in Congress on criminal justice reform, I deeply believe in law and order," she said. "But I also know the legal system without integrity is no justice at all. When we get it wrong, when our courts fail the people they're meant to protect, we don't just ruin lives, we erode trust in the rule of law itself," London said.

She continued to say, "The truth is, Tory Lanez is serving a ten-year sentence for the crime. The evidence which is laid out here today overwhelmingly suggests he did not commit it."

Newsom has yet to comment on the case. However, Florida Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna called for his release in an interview on NewsNation’s "CUOMO."

"Based on the evidence that I’ve seen, Tory is innocent," Luna said. "We are calling on Gavin Newsom to issue that pardon immediately."