Tory Lanez stabbed in California prison: reports

The Brief Tory Lanez was reportedly stabbed in the yard of a California prison Monday morning, according to TMZ. Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, is serving a 10-year sentence for the 2020 shooting of fellow musician, Megan Thee Stallion. The rapper's current condition is unknown.



What we know:

Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, is serving a 10-year sentence for the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion.

He was allegedly attacked in the yard of the California Correctional Institution at Tehachapi Monday morning, multiple sources told the publication.

The rapper was taken to a hospital in Bakersfield for treatment.

According to TMZ, the injury is reportedly non-life threatening.

What we don't know:

His current condition is unknown. However, some outlets reported he is in critical condition.

The motive of the attack remains under investigation.

The backstory:

Peterson was found guilty of three felonies last December in the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion, whose real name is Megan Pete. He was sentenced in Aug. 2023.

During the shooting trial, Megan Thee Stallion said she was shot in the foot after she and Peterson got into an argument after they both attended a house party hosted by Kylie Jenner in Hollywood Hills back in July 2020. Megan Thee Stallion testified that Lanez told her to "Dance, *****" before opening fire.