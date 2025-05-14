Tory Lanez: Officials release photo of inmate suspected in California prison attack

The Brief Grammy-nominated singer and rapper, Tory Lanez, was stabbed in a California prison on the morning of Monday, May 12. 42-year-old Santino Casio was named as the inmate accused in the attack. In the latest update, Lanez was listed in fair condition.



Officials have released new details about the inmate who allegedly stabbed Tory Lanez at a California prison earlier this week.

What we know:

Grammy-nominated singer and rapper Tory Lanez was rushed to a Bakersfield hospital after he was stabbed at the California Correctional Institution on the morning of Monday, May 12.

According to a post on his Instagram account, he was stabbed 14 times and suffered wounds to his back, torso, the back of his head and the left side of his face. Also, during the attack, both of his lungs collapsed.

"He is now breathing on his own. Despite being in pain, he is talking normally, in good spirits, and deeply thankful to God that he is pulling through," the post read.

In the latest update, he was listed in fair condition.

Lanez, whose real name is Daystar, Peterson, is serving a 10-year sentence for the 2020 shooting of fellow artist, Megan Thee Stallion. She was born Megan Jovon Ruth Pete.

What we don't know:

The circumstances leading up to the attack remain under investigation by the Kern County District Attorney’s Office and the California Correctional Institution.

Alleged assailant has lengthy criminal record

More on the alleged attacker:

The alleged attacker was identified by authorities as 42-year-old Santino Casio.

Santino Casio (California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation)

Prison officials said he’s serving a life sentence for second-degree murder and was previously convicted for an in-prison assault with a deadly weapon.

Casio has been in the facility since 2004, after he was sentenced to life, with parole possible, for convictions of second-degree murder and first-degree attempted murder. In 2008, he was sentenced to six more years for assault by a prisoner with a deadly weapon, and in 2018 he was sentenced to two more years for possession and manufacture of a deadly weapon by a prisoner.