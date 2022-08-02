Man who 'badly injured' woman during sexual assault in Torrance arrested

An arrest has been made in connection with the sexual assault of a woman in Torrance over the weekend, according to police.

According to police, the victim was attacked and sexually assaulted by an unknown man on July 31 around 1 a.m. in the 4300 block of Emerald Street. The victim was able to fight back and was "badly injured" in the process, police said.

Surveillance video was released showing the suspect walking around an apartment complex, with police urging the public to come forward with any tips.

The suspect was arrested a day later. His identity has not been released.