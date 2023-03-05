Alpine Village in Torrance closes after more than 50 years

The iconic Alpine Market in Torrance - which has been selling German groceries and goods to the Southern California community since 1968 - has shut its doors for good.

In a message posted to social media, Alpine Village thanked its longtime customers for their support.

"The Alpine Market has closed permanently. Thank you for your patronage over the many years," the market wrote on its Facebook page.

People who had visited the market were quick to share their memories of the historic establishment.

"I spoke with the owner before they closed. She said many people were showing up when they heard about the closing, yet hadn't been there in years! Support your local/small businesses while they're open people!!!" one person said.

"This was the most nostalgic place for my family. My Opa and Oma brought their family from Germany to Long Beach. This was like home to them. My family would spend many Oktoberfests there. Make 2 hour trips from the High Desert to get Weisswurst and Leberkasse for Christmas Eve every year. I am truly heartbroken but I am so grateful for all the amazing memories built at Alpine Village. Gone but never forgotten.The end of an era. As a Belgian immigrant, the Market allowed me to enjoy many of the foods I missed and could not find here. Bavarian Weisswurst was an acceptable replacement to Boudin Blanc, and their Country Pate was absolutely legendary. The bakery was 100% the real deal, with rolls the likes of which were impossible to find anywhere else, and pastries like I knew them (their Napoleons were amazing). We would gather there twice a year and post up at one of the tables outside, spending a couple of hours eating picnic style, going in and out of the Market for supplies, it was always a great time. Thank you for many years of gastronomic delight. You will be sorely missed," another person shared.

"So sad. I remember going to Alpine Village since I was a kid, we'd have a meal, visit the shops. Later as an adult I visit the restaurant and bar, buy some meats from the market and of course the best Oktoberfest. Many fantastic memories here," another commented.

According to its website, the Alpine Village Shops will remain open.