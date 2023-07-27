Tori Kelly ‘smiling again’ after reportedly being hospitalized for blood clots

article

Grammy Award-winning singer Tori Kelly remains hospitalized after she suffered a medical emergency Sunday night and according to her husband, they are beginning to see positive signs on her road to recovery.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Singer Tori Kelly rushed to hospital after collapsing in LA, TMZ reports

The 30-year-old, who was a contestant on the ninth season of "American Idol," was rushed to the hospital after she collapsed in downtown Los Angeles. TMZ reported she told her friends her heart was "beating fast" before she passed out.

She received care in the ICU where she was reportedly treated for blood cuts around her vital organs. On Wednesday, her husband André Murillo shared an update with her fans on Instagram.

"Tori is smiling and feeling stronger," he wrote in his Instagram stories. "Not fully out of the woods but we see the sun. Just waiting on a few more answers."

André Murillo wrote that his wife, Tori Kelly, was "getting stronger" in a post that he shared on social media. (André Murillo Instagram)

He then continued to write, "Your love and kindness has been overwhelming. Thank you so much!"

André Murillo and Tori Kelly attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on March 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

The two wed in May 2018.

Before her brief stint on "American Idol," Kelly launched her career at an early age, appearing on the shows "Star Search" and "America's Most Talented Kids." When she was 14, Kelly gained a following on YouTube after she began sharing videos of herself performing songs.

In 2018, Kelly debuted her second studio album "Hiding Place," which received Grammy Awards for best gospel album and best gospel performance/song. She followed up "Hiding Place" with 2019's "Inspired by True Events" and 2021's "A Tori Kelly Christmas." She also voiced the role of Meena in the 2016 animated movie "Sing" and the film's 2021 sequel "Sing 2."

On July 12, Kelly announced on Instagram that she will be releasing her new EP "tori" on July 28.

