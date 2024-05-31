Topanga Canyon Boulevard to reopen this weekend

A portion of Topanga Canyon Boulevard will reopen June 2, three months ahead of initial estimates.

The road, which connects Malibu to the San Fernando Valley, closed in March after heavy rain and wind caused major damage. The hillside slid onto the highway, bringing down dirt and rocks, including a car-sized boulder. Due to dangerous conditions, crews were unable to work. The rockslide also cut off access for residents in the community of Topanga.

On Friday, Governor Gavin Newsom announced that Topanga Canyon Boulevard will reopen months ahead of schedule. It was initially scheduled to reopen in the fall. In a statement, the governor said Caltrans crews were working 24/7 to stabilize the area and clear the roadway.

"I cannot overstate just how important it has been for the state and everyone involved to see Topanga Canyon Boulevard open as quickly and as safely as possible. Thanks to the diligent efforts by the state along with crews assisting on the ground and the support of locals, this repair work has exceeded all our expectations by opening months ahead of initial estimates," Newsom said.

Topanga Canyon Boulevard is the evacuation route for Topanga Canyon, making the reopening critical before fire season approaches.