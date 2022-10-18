'Top 50 rattiest cities': 2 California cities make the top 5 again

Oh, rats!

Los Angeles is once again considered one of the "rattiest" cities in America.

According to data from Orkin, the Los Angeles area ranked third in the country. Last year, it was ranked #2.

Chicago ranked #1, then New York, Los Angeles, Washington D.C., and San Francisco rounding out the top five. San Francisco's ranking remains unchanged for this year.

Orkin ranked metro regions by the number of new rodent treatments performed from September 1, 2021, to August 31, 2022. This ranking includes both residential and commercial treatments.

Here are some tips you can take to keep these unwelcome little visitors away: