Tony Horton shares tips on finding mind-body balance

Tony Horton is one of the most recognized names and faces in the fitness industry and he’s sharing how to find the proper mind-body balance.

Horton created the home exercise program "P90X," which was the fitness craze before social media. The program has sold 5 million programs and counting since the early 2000s.

"We told the truth. We just said this thing is a ‘son of a gun’ and it’s six days a week and you gotta eat healthy food. Either you’re in or you’re not," he recalled about the program.

Fast-forward two decades, he’s still pushing fitness as a lifestyle. After all, it’s what saved his life.

He was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome in 2017. It’s the same rare condition Justin Bieber announced he was suffering from last year.

Creator of P90X Tony Horton. (Photo by Michael Tran/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Despite the setback, he used mindfulness to get through it, starting with changing his diet.

"I think a lot of people who are trying to lose weight, who are trying to get fit, who are trying to make change, who want to transform their physical state, they’re ignoring their mental and emotional piece of that puzzle," he said.

He said life comes alive when the mental health work aligns with the physical.

"If you make it part of your life just like everything else, you will now thrive, as opposed to survive," he added.

