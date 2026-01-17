Suspect on the run after home invasion in Toluca Woods

The Brief A homeowner in Toluca Woods was home when at least one suspect smashed their way into the residence on Sancola Avenue Friday night. LAPD officers arrived within minutes of the call, but the suspect or suspects had already left the scene. The suspect is on the run and a description was not immediately released by police.



An investigation is underway for at least one home invasion suspect who broke into a residence in Toluca Woods Friday night.

What we know:

The incident happened around 9 p.m. at a home on Sancola Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

According to police, at least one suspect forcibly broke into the home by smashing through a window or glass door.

Police said the homeowner was inside at the time of the break-in.

Although LAPD officers arrived within minutes at the scene, the alleged intruder had already escaped.

SkyFOX was over shortly after the incident when repair crews were seen fixing the shattered glass.

No injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

Police have not yet released a description of the suspect or suspects involved or a potential getaway vehicle.

It's unclear if anything was stolen from the home.

What's next:

Detectives are reviewing security camera video that may have captured the suspect or suspects.

Residents in the neighborhood are encouraged to check their surveillance cameras for any suspicious activity from Friday evening and report any relevant information to police.