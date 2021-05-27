Tiny Homes Village in Reseda to give hope, shelter to those experiencing homelessness

In an effort to help shelter those experiencing homelessness, a new Tiny Homes Village in Reseda will open to residents starting next month.

Set to open on June 8, the San Fernando Valley community will offer 100 beds in 50 small cabins. Each unit comes equipped with two beds and will offer various other amenities including an air conditioning unit and a heater. In addition, community members will be provided with 3 meals a day, mental health counseling, and 24-hour security.

The project cost about $3 million and is funded by the City and County of Los Angeles.

Residents will be allowed to live on the property for 3-6 months with hopes to help transition them into permanent housing. Drugs and alcohol are prohibited on the premises.

Hope of the Valley, the nonprofit organization behind the community, said they plan to open more Tiny Home communities in the future, including one in Tarzana this summer.

"It is really important for all of us to get people off the streets. We understand that this is temporary housing but we believe the streets are not where they should be waiting to get placed. We have people here that are so successful within 30-60 days and it’s just encouraging to see the rate of success that we have here," said Grace Ancheta, the Director of Communications for Hope of the Valley.

Ancheta said she understands some may not believe their method works. The nonprofit will host an open house over the weekend and will help answer any questions naysayers may have.

"We understand that some people say ‘not in my backyard,’ but if we don’t do this, where will they go? Where will they be?" she asked. "I think that once you enter here and see how the village is ran, you will see that this is not meant to be a jail. It’s not meant to them kept isolated. It’s really a little bit of hope for them to be able to get them off the street, get them help with mental health, and get them job opportunities."

For many at Hope of the Valley, their passion to make a difference keeps them motivated.

"It’s just emotional for us…just to see people, the look in their faces, the safety they feel. Just coming in here, being able to lock their doors…it’s so uplifting and we’re so excited and we want the community to see that this works. This will help people get off the street and give them hope which is what Hope of the Valley is really looking forward to."