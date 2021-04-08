Tinhorn Flats co-owner arrested for third time, released

The co-owner of the Tinhorn Flats restaurant in Burbank was home Wednesday morning after being arrested by police for removing sandbags the city had put in place to block the front doors of the restaurant.

Lucas Lepejian, 20, was taken into custody around 9:40 a.m. Tuesday after Burbank police said he was seen removing the bags, which were placed in

front of the building to keep anyone from entering.

Lepejian was cited and released around 2:15 p.m., Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department jail records showed. Lepejian has been arrested three times this month on suspicion of misdemeanors.

RELATED: Arrest of Tinhorn Flats co-owner doesn't stop restaurant from staying open in ongoing battle with city

Officials say the restaurant and bar located on Magnolia Boulevard has repeatedly defied coronavirus health orders to close, including its refusal

to stop offering outdoor dining when all in-person was banned in Los Angeles

County.

A post Tuesday afternoon on the restaurant's Instagram page said "This is the kind of Police Enforcement we are dealing with...they are coming in heavy handed afraid that Tinhorn Flats will make burgers and serve beers. Lucas is back out of jail for the 3rd time. What a truly sad time in Burbank CA. We will not comply.''

RELATED: Tinhorn Flats continues operating despite temporary restraining order

Advertisement

The restaurant owners and the city of Burbank have been in a months-long dispute. The city has a civil suit in court against the restaurant.

Last week, a judge ruled he was leaving a temporary restraining order in effect pending another hearing scheduled for later this month. The next hearing is scheduled for Friday.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.