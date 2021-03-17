Tin Horn Flats owner takes action, removes city’s padlock from his restaurant doors

The battle continues between the City of Burbank and a local restaurant who defied lockdown orders.

Last week, a judge gave authorization for the city to disconnect the electricity of Tin Horn Flats Saloon & Grill after the restaurant remained open after receiving a Temporary Restraining Order.

Even with their electricity turned off that didn’t stop the owner, Lucas Lepejian, from closing. Over the weekend he used a generator as a power source and kept his restaurant open.

RELATED: Judge authorizes city to shut off electricity to Burbank restaurant that defied health order



But that move didn’t sit easy with the city. On Tuesday, March 16 Burbank lawyers returned to court and got permission to padlock the restaurant doors.

As the City of Burbank padlocked his doors in the early morning hours, as soon as they left Lepejian cut one of the locks off to the side entrance and reopened his restaurant after the city left… violating the court order.

Advertisement

"You know what, this is my property, this is my land," Lepejian told FOX 11’s Phil Shuman.

This battle with the city and county health began months ago… back in December 2020 Tin Horn Flats remained open despite the ban on outdoor dining. They later lost their county health permit and license.

Lepejian says his story is about freedom. His supporters continue to show up with donations and encouragement. Lepejian says he has about $26,000 in donations which is a lot less than what he’s accumulated in fines.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.