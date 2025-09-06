Timeline: Below-normal temps bringing rain chances to Southern California

The Brief A significant cooling trend is expected to begin in Southern California on Monday. Temperatures will drop to 6-12 degrees below normal, with Wednesday and Thursday predicted to be the coolest days. There is a chance of morning drizzle and low clouds in the valleys.



After a warm weekend, much cooler temperatures are on the way for Southern California next week.

A low-pressure system is approaching, bringing a significant change in the weather pattern.

What we know:

Temperatures through the weekend will remain near to slightly above normal, with most areas seeing a slight warm-up each day, according to the National Weather Service.

Inland areas can expect highs in the high 80s to high 90s, with some of the hottest spots possibly hitting 100 degrees.

Coastal areas will be cooler, with highs in the 70s and 80s.

A weather phenomenon called the "marine layer" has been slightly deeper, pushing clouds further into valleys in the morning, particularly north of Point Conception.

However, in Los Angeles County, a decrease in morning cloud cover may lead to slightly warmer conditions.

Timeline:

Starting Monday, a significant and prolonged cooling trend will begin as a low-pressure system moves inland near the California-Oregon border. This will cause temperatures to drop to 6-12 degrees below normal for much of the week.

The "marine layer" will deepen daily, bringing low clouds into the Los Angeles and Ventura valleys each morning.

Wednesday and Thursday are expected to be the coolest days, with many inland valleys not reaching 80 degrees, and some coastal areas remaining cloudy all day.

There is also a possibility of morning drizzle, especially near the lower mountain slopes.

While a warming trend is expected after Thursday, there is uncertainty about how quickly temperatures will rebound.

Some forecasts suggest another cold system could arrive by the end of next weekend.