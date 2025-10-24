Filipino social media star Emman Atienza, daughter of TV host Kim Atienza, dead at 19

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.

LOS ANGELES – Filipino social media star Emmanuele "Emman" Atienza, has died, according to her family. She was 19.

What we know:

Atienza was found dead at her Los Angeles home on Oct. 22, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner's office. Her cause of death was listed as suicide.

Atienza, the daughter of Filipino TV personality Kuya Kim Atienza and celebrity entrepreneur Felicia Atienza, moved to LA over the summer to further her career as an influencer, GMA Network reports.

What they're saying:

Atienza's parents and two siblings shared the heartbreaking news of her death in a heartfelt Instagram post.

"It’s with deep sadness that we share the unexpected passing of our daughter and sister, Emman," read the post. "She brought so much joy, laughter, and love into our lives and into the lives of everyone who knew her. Emman had a way of making people feel seen and heard, and she wasn’t afraid to share her own journey with mental health. Her authenticity helped so many feel less alone."

"To honor Emman’s memory, we hope you carry forward the qualities she lived by: compassion, courage, and a little extra kindness in your everyday life."

Following news of her death, tributes from fellow content creators, fans, and Filipino celebrities poured in.

Filipino actress Andrea Brillantes wrote, "Emman was such a ball of sunshine po 😔 My deepest condolences to you and your family. Sending you my prayers. 🤍"

Filipino actress and model Heart Evangelista added, "She was pure 🥹🙏🏻 I’m so sorry …"

What we don't know:

Details of a memorial service or funeral plans were not immediately available.

The backstory:

Atienza, who boasted more than 880,000 followers on TikTok and more than 250,000 on Instagram, became popular for her content on fashion and lifestyle and often discussed mental health and body positivity. Her most recent posts include pictures of her rock climbing, traveling, and hanging out with friends.

Atienza was represented by "Status by Sparkle," the digital influencer division of Sparkle GMA Artist Center, one of the Philippines’ leading talent management agencies.

In her last message on her Instagram, posted on September 1, she wrote about the pressures of social media, the toll it had taken on her and announced she was deactivating her account to "clear my head of the dread."

"I started posting on tiktok last year as a little diary & as exposure therapy because i was very insecure of my looks and personality for a long time. i wanted to push myself to be authentic & proud. along the way, many of you found me. it's been a great journey <3," she wrote.

Atienza said the constant negativity had begun to take a toll on her mental health.

"Don’t get me wrong, i can handle hate," she wrote, noting that she had faced "death threats," "misogynists in my comments," and harassment from "burner accounts of high school bullies."

"I feel like the hate has piled up in my head subconsciously. every time i post, i feel excited but also anxious and dreadful knowing there's going to be some hate i'll have to force myself to ignore. i catch myself checking my notifications every few minutes, hyper aware of every little thing about me," she wrote.

"Maybe i'd put up with the hate knowing i'd be receiving a paycheck at the end of every month. but my main compensation was always the joy & passion i felt when posting- which has been fading," she said.