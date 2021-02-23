Tiger Woods injured in Southern California rollover crash; pulled from wreck with jaws of life

Golfer Tiger Woods was injured in a single car crash in Rolling Hills Estates on Tuesday, officials said. Authorities at the scene said Woods was pulled from his vehicle using the jaws of life.

(Getty Images )

Woods was rushed to a local hospital and his condition remains unknown.

Rolling Hills Estates an affluent community located about 30 miles south of downtown Los Angeles.

Born Eldrick Woods, the 45-year-old is considered one of the greatest golfers of all-time and is set to be inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame later this year.

Advertisement

The collision was reported at Hawthorne Boulevard near Blackhorse Road. Officials have asked the public to avoid the area.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

