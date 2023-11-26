Tiffany Haddish jokes about DUI arrest during comedy set: report

Tiffany Haddish is poking fun at her recent arrest in Beverly Hills on suspicion of DUI.

During her stand-up comedy set at the Laugh Factory in Long Beach just hours after the arrest, the Emmy and Grammy winner addressed the incident, TMZ reports.

In the recording — taken by an audience member at Friday night’s show — when asked about what happened "last night," Haddish jokingly replied, "You tell me," before making a joke.

"I had prayed to God to send me a man with a job, career, preferably in a uniform, and I answered my prayers," she said, per the recording.

The actor and comedian was detained Friday after Beverly Hills police received a call about 5:45 a.m. Police said she appeared to be found slumped over the wheel of the vehicle while the car engine was still running.

Tiffany Haddish at the premiere of "Easter Sunday" held at TCL Chinese Theatre on August 2, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Variety via Getty Images)

The night before, she had performed at The Laugh Factory in West Hollywood as part of the venue’s 43rd annual free Thanksgiving feast for the community event.

Last year, Haddish was arrested on suspicion of DUI in suburban Atlanta.

Haddish has starred in the films including the comedy "Girls Trip," "Night School," "Like a Boss" and "The Kitchen." She wrote the New York Times best seller "The Last Black Unicorn," which earned a Grammy nomination.

In 2018, Haddish won an Emmy for her appearance on "Saturday Night Live" and a Grammy in 2021 for her special "Black Mitzvah."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.