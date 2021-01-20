Thousands still without power after strong winds sweep through SoCal, cleanup underway

The Handiest Food Market in Moorpark is really living up to its name right now. Using generators, it’s the only business open in the area, where power has been out since Tuesday morning.

Residents tell us they were told that safety power shutoffs would be implemented due to high winds, but wonder for how much longer.

At one point Tuesday, more than 75,000 SoCal Edison customers were without power in Ventura County. SoCal Edison says they have 5,000 crew members out fixing, checking the rest and ensuring their safety.

Thousands are still without power as of Wednesday afternoon.

The cleanup continues all over. One golf course saw the poles holding safety nets snap in half from the winds. Trees continue to come down, which has arborists working overtime.

Forecasters say the winds will definitely weaken by nightfall but are predicting cold temperatures by the weekend, especially in the Antelope Valley.

