Thousands participate in nationwide Women's March

Thousands of women nationwide are expected to participate in a series of pre-election demonstrations on Saturday, including a march in downtown Los Angeles, focusing on women's reproductive issues, getting out the vote and protesting the Trump Administration's efforts to replace the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

A number of virtual events, voter registration drives, phone banking efforts and text messaging campaigns are also planned.

In addition to the Los Angeles march, similar gatherings are scheduled in other parts of the Southland including Pasadena, Long Beach, Torrance and Laguna Niguel.

"There are over 400 being planned around the country and Pasadena is

one of them,'' organizer Jenna Karvunidis, who is co-hosting a march outside

Pasadena City Hall, told the Pasadena Now website. "This march particularly

has to do with not confirming the new Supreme Court justice until after the

election.''

"It was Ginsburg's dying wish to not be replaced until after the election, and I think that we should honor that.''

Women's Marches have been held regularly since Jan. 21, 2017, the day

after President Donald Trump was sworn into office, in one of the largest

public demonstrations in U.S. history.

Today's gatherings are the second under the Women's March banner this year. The earlier marches were held Jan. 18 to commemorate the 2017 event, and

renew support for women's rights.

"Women are going to decide this election,'' Rachel O'Leary Carmona, executive director of the Women's March, told the Washington Post. "We are fired up. We are ready to take action. This is a preview of what you're going to see on November 3rd.''

