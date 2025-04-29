Thousands of LA County union workers rally for higher wages

The Brief Thousands of Los Angeles County union workers, including public healthcare nurses, social workers, and custodians, marched downtown to protest for higher wages. This led to closures of some libraries, non-urgent health clinics, and parks during the two-day strike organized by SEIU Local 721. Tensions rose briefly as some protesters were arrested for blocking a road, emphasizing their commitment to action.



Thousands of Los Angeles County union workers marched across downtown Los Angeles on Tuesday to protest for higher wages.

"The wages are low," said Russell Hyde. "Everything is going up except our paycheck. So, we’re out here fighting."

The Service Employees International Union (SEIU Local 721) is carrying out the 2-day strike.

Union members include public healthcare nurses, social workers, custodians, parks employees, and more.

Some libraries, non-urgent health clinics, and parks are closed for the 2-day strike.

"We’re just trying to get higher wages," said Andre Nicholson. "Just trying to make our voices heard."

A handful of protesters were briefly face to face with police, and taken away in handcuffs for blocking a road.

"They were arrested to just show and make a point. We are not just playing games or talking, we’re going to put action with our words," said Denise Ganaway.

According to SEIU Local 721 President David Green, residents across the county might not feel a tremendous impact during the strike, but managers and supervisors of the 50,000 protesters will.

"Some of our managers that supervise our folks that are not union-represented, are going to have to do some of those jobs," said Green.

A county spokesperson responded to this strike, saying they don’t want to negotiate themselves into a deficit.

He added, "We are trying to strike a balance: fair compensation for our workforce while sustaining services and avoiding layoffs."

"We’re not asking for anything that’s unrealistic," said Ganaway. "It’s just a cost-of-living raise."