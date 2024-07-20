Thousands of Disneyland workers vote to authorize strike

Thousands of Disneyland workers voted to authorize a potential strike Friday, as the union and Disney continue contract negotiations, with the union accusing Disneyland of "hundreds" of unfair labor practices during the negotiations.

The 14,000 workers are represented by four separate unions, and are made up of a variety of different workers, including custodians, ride operators, store clerks, candy makers and more. United Food and Commercial Workers Local 324 announced Friday night that the vote passed, with 99% of those who cast votes supporting a strike.

The vote does not mean that the workers are going on strike. In a statement to members Friday night, the union said that it is set to continue negotiations with Disney on Monday, July 22 and Tuesday, July 23.

SUGGESTED: Disneyland new limits on disability access has parkgoers upset, calling for change

"We have given the company more than enough time to do the right thing," the statement read. "If Disney is not prepared to agree to the offer you deserve after two more days of bargaining, we will move forward with the actions we need to take and that you have overwhelmingly voiced your support for."

The UFCW said that it's in the process of two contract negotiations, with the contract for Disneyland cast members expiring on June 16, and the contract for Disney California Adventure and Downtown Disney cast members expiring on Sept. 30. During those contract negotiations, the union accused Disney of "hundreds of labor violations by Disney throughout negotiations that have interfered with the unions getting the fair contract cast members deserve."

According to the UFCW, the two sides are discussing wage increases, park safety and attendance policies, among other things.

In a statement from Disneyland Friday night, the company said "we greatly appreciate the important roles our cast members play in creating memorable experiences for our guests, and we remain committed to reaching an agreement that focuses on what matters most to them while positioning Disneyland Resort for growth and job creation," adding that the company "[looks] forward" to next week's scheduled contract negotiations."